Marchessault scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Panthers in Game 1.
Marchessault has scored all 10 of his playoff goals this spring in the last 11 contests. He tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period to give the Golden Knights some momentum after a sluggish start. The winger continues to be a leader on offense with 18 points in as many contests, and he's added 65 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-14 rating while playing on the top line.
