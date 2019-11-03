Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Finds twine on man advantage
Marchessault scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.
Marchessault scored only 2:32 after Mathieu Perreault opened the scoring for the Jets. It's the third goal of the year for the 28-year-old forward, giving him nine points in 15 appearances. Marchessault may be heating up, as he's posted a point in each of his last three games.
