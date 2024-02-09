Marchessault scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Marchessault struck just 19 seconds into the game, giving the Golden Knights a positive start. The winger is up to 26 goals this season, and he's scored nine of them over his last nine outings while adding four assists in that span. He's at 42 points, 178 shots, 51 hits and a plus-3 rating through 52 appearances. Marchessault's power-winger style makes him a strong fantasy play when he's scoring well.