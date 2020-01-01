Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Fires home two goals in win

Marchessault scored two goals in the third period, one on a penalty shot and the second into an empty net, during Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

The 29-year-old has found the scoresheet in three straight games and seven of the last nine, amassing six goals and nine points over that stretch. On the season, Marchessault has 15 goals and 31 points through 43 games, putting him on pace for his fourth straight campaign with at least 25 goals and 50 points.