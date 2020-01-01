Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Fires home two goals in win
Marchessault scored two goals in the third period, one on a penalty shot and the second into an empty net, during Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
The 29-year-old has found the scoresheet in three straight games and seven of the last nine, amassing six goals and nine points over that stretch. On the season, Marchessault has 15 goals and 31 points through 43 games, putting him on pace for his fourth straight campaign with at least 25 goals and 50 points.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Supplies helper Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Opens scoring in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Provides insurance goal•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Earns pair of points in OT loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Collects 10th goal•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Forces overtime•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.