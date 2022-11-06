Marchessault scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

Marchessault's helper on a Reilly Smith goal in the second period was the former's 300th point as a Golden Knight, the first player in franchise history to hit that mark. That speaks to his steadiness -- he's only missed the 50-point mark in seasons shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic since joining Vegas. This year, he's off to another great start with six goals, four assists, 43 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-3 rating through 13 contests. His two-point effort Saturday ended a three-game drought.