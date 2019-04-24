Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Forces overtime with late equalizer

Marchessault scored a goal and supplied a helper in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks in Game 7.

Marchessault's goal with 47 seconds left in regulation sent the game to overtime, where Barclay Goodrow sent the Sharks to the second round. Marchessault had six points over the last five games of the series, but it wouldn't be enough to save the Golden Knights' season. He added 25 hits and 26 shots throughout the series.