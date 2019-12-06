Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Forces overtime
Marchessault scored a goal on five shots and had two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.
Marchessault sent the game into overtime when he found the net with 4:32 left in regulation. The goal came on the heels of a hat trick performance Tuesday and extended his point streak to four games (four goals, two assists). Marchessault now sits at nine goals and 22 points in 31 games this season. His next goal will be the 100th of his NHL career.
