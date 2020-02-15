Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Game-time call Saturday

Marchessault (undisclosed) missed morning skate and is a game-time decision for Saturday's game versus the Islanders, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Nicolas Roy flanked Paul Stastny in the top six during morning skate, and he figures to stay there if Marchessault is indeed ruled out. Marchessault would be a major loss, however, as he's racked up nine points (five goals, four assists) over the last nine games.