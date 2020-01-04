Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Game-time decision versus Blues
Marchessault (lower body) is considered a game-time call for Saturday's matchup versus the Blues, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.
Marchessault worked on the top line during Friday's practice, so it appears he's on track to play. However, since the Golden Knights didn't host a morning skate, we'll need to wait until warmups at 3:30 p.m. ET to know Marchessault's final status.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Dealing with LBI•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Surprise scratch Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Fires home two goals in win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Supplies helper Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Opens scoring in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Provides insurance goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.