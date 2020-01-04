Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Game-time decision versus Blues

Marchessault (lower body) is considered a game-time call for Saturday's matchup versus the Blues, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.

Marchessault worked on the top line during Friday's practice, so it appears he's on track to play. However, since the Golden Knights didn't host a morning skate, we'll need to wait until warmups at 3:30 p.m. ET to know Marchessault's final status.