Marchessault logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Marchessault helped out on Ivan Barbashev's first-period goal. The helper was Marchessault's first of the season to go with his three goals through seven outings. The winger has added 23 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-2 rating. He could still tap into a bit more offense when his playmaking improves, but Marchessault's high shot volume and sneaky physical play help keep him useful in most fantasy formats.