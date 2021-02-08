Marchessault posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Marchessault set up linemate Reilly Smith for the Golden Knights' first tally of the game. In two games against the Kings, Marchessault recorded three points. He's up to two goals, six helpers, a plus-5 rating, 20 shots and 11 hits in nine outings this year in a second-line role.