Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Garners helper
Marchessault earned an assist against the Capitals on Monday.
While Marchessault's tally did end a two-game pointless streak, he remains bogged down in a six-game goal drought. Considering the winger was third on the team in goal production during the regular season, his inability to find the back of the net is a significant factor in the Golden Knights' 3-1 series deficit. If the team is going to force a Game 6, it will need the 26-year-old to rediscover his scoring touch.
