Marchessault logged an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Marchessault has mostly been held in check through four playoff outings, earning just two assists. He's added 10 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-2 rating, but he's not driving play in a top-line role. The winger had 57 points in 76 regular-season games, so he could pick up the pace at a moment's notice.