Marchessault notched an assist and fired five shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.
Marchessault set up Reilly Smith on the game-tying goal in the third period. In his last eight games, Marchessault has been steady on offense with two goals and five helpers. The 31-year-old winger is up to 15 points, 67 shots, 29 hits and a minus-1 rating through 20 contests overall while playing mainly on the second line and first power-play unit. He's earned five of his points with the man advantage.
