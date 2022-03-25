Marchessault posted three power-play assists and six shots on goal in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Predators.

Marchessault had a hand in goals by Evgenii Dadonov, Jack Eichel and Chandler Stephenson as the Golden Knights took control of the game over the last two periods. The 31-year-old Marchessault has 15 points in 14 games in March, with seven of his 11 assists in that span coming with the man advantage. For the season, the winger has 51 points (19 on the power play), 206 shots on net, 32 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 61 contests.