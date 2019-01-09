Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Gets back into scoring column

Marchessault potted an even-strength goal in Tuesday's 4-2 home win over the Rangers.

Marchessault snapped a seven-game goal drought, but it's not for a lack of trying when it comes to the top-line left winger. He's averaged 3.15 shots per game since the beginning of December as a key power-play component and beneficiary of Vegas' relentless forecheck. Marchessault is well off the pace that culminated in career highs across the board last season, but you could do worse than a No. 2 fantasy forward who has compiled 14 goals and 17 assists through 46 games this season.