Marchessault scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 OT win over the Avalanche in round-robin play.
Marchessault had been quiet in two previous games, so this was a nice outburst for the forward who delivered 22 goals in 66 games this season. One of the goals came on the power play, a place where Marchessault saw almost one-quarter of his ice time (4:14 of 16:58).
