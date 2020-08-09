Marchessault scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 OT win over the Avalanche in round-robin play.

Marchessault had been quiet in two previous games, so this was a nice outburst for the forward who delivered 22 goals in 66 games this season. One of the goals came on the power play, a place where Marchessault saw almost one-quarter of his ice time (4:14 of 16:58).