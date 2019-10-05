Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Gets on scoresheet
Marchessault scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
Marchessault's first-period tally ended up being the game-winner in a feisty and lopsided contest. It's his first goal of the season, and the 28-year-old will be looking to get back to the 30-goal mark for the first time since 2016-17 as the year rolls on.
