Marchessault scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Marchessault set up William Karlsson for the opening tally at 10:14 of the first period. In overtime, Marchessault blasted a one-timer set up by Alex Pietrangelo for the game-winning goal. The 30-year-old Marchessault has 15 tallies, 39 points, 156 shots on net, a plus-17 rating and 39 PIM through 49 contests this year. He'll likely continue to work in a top-six role.