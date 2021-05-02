Marchessault scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.
Marchessault set up William Karlsson for the opening tally at 10:14 of the first period. In overtime, Marchessault blasted a one-timer set up by Alex Pietrangelo for the game-winning goal. The 30-year-old Marchessault has 15 tallies, 39 points, 156 shots on net, a plus-17 rating and 39 PIM through 49 contests this year. He'll likely continue to work in a top-six role.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Ready to rock•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Out Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Fills empty cage•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Tacks on assist Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Explodes with four points•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Dishes assist in win•