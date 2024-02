Marchessault scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

The Golden Knights' top players played well, including Marchessault, who secured his third 30-goal campaign. The winger has five goals and three assists over his last eight outings. For the season, he's at 48 points, 195 shots on net, 70 hits and a plus-2 rating through 58 appearances in a top-six role.