Marchessault tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Marchessault opened the scoring midway through the first period, beating Igor Shesterkin with a one-timer, before adding an assist on Ivan Barbashev's tally later in the frame. The 33-year-old Marchessault's now scored in back-to-back games after going nine contests without a goal. He's up to 20 goals and 34 points through 45 games this season.