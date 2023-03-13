Marchessault scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Marchessault has enjoyed a steady March, logging four goals and three helpers over seven contests. The 32-year-old winger put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1 early in the second period Sunday. He's up to 21 tallies, 45 points, 194 shots on net, 66 hits and a minus-3 rating through 61 games this season.