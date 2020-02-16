Play

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Good to go Saturday

Marchessault (undisclosed) took part in line rushes during warmups, indicating he will play in Saturday's game versus the Islanders, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Marchessault was a game-time decision for Saturday's contest, but he appears good to go. He'll resume his usual top-line duties alongside Paul Stastny and Reilly Smith. Nicolas Roy will likely be a healthy scratch.

