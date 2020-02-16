Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Good to go Saturday
Marchessault (undisclosed) took part in line rushes during warmups, indicating he will play in Saturday's game versus the Islanders, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Marchessault was a game-time decision for Saturday's contest, but he appears good to go. He'll resume his usual top-line duties alongside Paul Stastny and Reilly Smith. Nicolas Roy will likely be a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Lights lamp twice on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Extends streak in shutout victory•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Dishes assist in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Good to go•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: May return Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.