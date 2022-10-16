Marchessault (lower body) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against Seattle, according to the NHL media site.
Marchessault was questionable after missing Friday's practice due to the lower-body issue. He has a goal in two games in 2022-23 and is an important part of the Golden Knights' top-six.
