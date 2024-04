Marchessault logged a power-play assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Marchessault assisted on a Tomas Hertl tally in overtime to complete the Golden Knights' comeback win. The 33-year-old Marchessault has four goals and five assists over his last 10 contests while continuing to play well in a top-line role. He's up to 69 points (17 on the power play), 256 shots on net, 103 hits, 40 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 80 contests overall.