Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Greasy goal in narrow loss
Marchessault registered his eighth goal of the season in Saturday's 5-4 road loss to the Canadiens.
This was one of those goals where it was difficult to tell who scored since there was a big crowd near the doorstep. However, upon closer review, it was Marchessault who deflected the puck into the cage for his 15th point in 17 games. This was an even-strength marker, but one-third of the winger's points have taken place on the power play this season.
