Marchessault notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Marchessault had two goals and four assists over his last six contests. He helped out on an Ivan Barbashev tally late in the first period Sunday. For the season, Marchessault is up to 19 goals, 23 helpers, 185 shots, 65 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 57 contests. He's been working well on the top line with Barbashev and Jack Eichel.