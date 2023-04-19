Marchessault produced an assist and nine hits in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets in Game 1.

Marchessault is no stranger to throwing his body around, though the nine hits were four more than he had in any regular-season game. The winger was limited to three points over the last seven games. The 32-year-old will be counted on to provide solid offense in a top-six role during the playoffs after notching 57 points in 76 outings in 2022-23.