Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Has chip on shoulder

Marchessault said he wasn't pleased with his results from the 2018-19 campaign, which still included 25 goals and 34 assists in a full season, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. "It was a bad year," said Marchessault. "I showed up in February or March. That's not good enough for me. I wasn't consistent."

Marchessault's season output looks solid at a glance, but he actually experienced a 16-point drop compared to his career high in Vegas' inaugural campaign. Part of the problem was a lowly shooting percentage of 9.0, but it appears the Canadian winger is determined to rebound to the benefit of his fantasy owners this year. As a top-line winger who's cleared 250 shots in back-to-back seasons, a bit more puck luck and focus could be all he needs to reach new heights in 2019-20.