Marchessault scored three goals including the game-winner in Friday's 5-2 victory over the Rangers.

The veteran winger potted Vegas' final three tallies, and he was only denied a natural hat trick by a late Kaapo Kakko goal for New York. Marchessault is on an impressive heater, finding the back of the net eight times over the course of a six-game point streak, and he's already reached 25 goals on the season for the sixth time in his career.