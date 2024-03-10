Marchessault recorded a hat trick, nine shots on net, four PIM and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Marchessault scored in the first period and then added two goals late in the third to lift the Golden Knights to the win. The 33-year-old had gone two games without a point, but he has seven goals and five helpers over his last eight outings. For the season, he's produced a career-high 35 goals with 21 assists, 218 shots on net, 30 PIM, 78 hits and a plus-3 rating over 64 appearances in a top-six role.