Marchessault recorded a power-play assist and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Marchessault has assists in back-to-back games. This was his first power-play point since Dec. 21, though he missed six contests with a lower-body injury in that span. The 32-year-old winger is up to 15 goals, 16 helpers, 13 power-play points, 140 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-6 rating through 42 outings.