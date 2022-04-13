Marchessault notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Marchessault had a shot deflected in by Michael Amadio in the second period. This was Marchessault's second assist in as many games, and he's been steady with 12 points in his last eight outings. For the season, the Quebec native is up to 60 points for just the second time in his career. He's added 229 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-4 rating in 68 appearances.