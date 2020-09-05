Marchessault produced an assist and seven hits in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canucks in Game 7.

Marchessault had the secondary assist on Paul Stastny's empty-net tally in the final seconds of the contest. It was a quiet series for Marchessault, who had just a goal in Game 1 and Friday's helper in seven games. He made up for it with 19 shots on goal and 26 hits, but he'll need to produce more offense to keeps DFS managers invested. The 29-year-old has nine points, 45 shots and 46 hits through 15 outings overall.