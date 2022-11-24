Marchessault produced a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Marchessault has four assists, including two on the power play, over his last four games. The winger has picked up six of his 16 points this year with the man advantage. He's added 73 shots on net, 30 hits and an even plus-minus rating while logging second-line minutes at even strength.