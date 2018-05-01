Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Helps out on winner

Marchessault scored a power play goal and added a pair of assists in a 4-3 overtime win over San Jose in Game 3 on Monday.

Marchessault has been feast or famine against the Sharks, striking for three points in Game 1 and Game 3 but going scoreless in Game 2. However, this series is proving more wide open than the opening round against the Kings did, which means Marchessault should lean closer to the feast side of the ledger.