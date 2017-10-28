Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Helps team crush Avalanche
Marchessault scored once to supplement a power-play assist in Friday's 7-0 victory against the visiting Avalanche.
He now has three points in two games since returning from his lower-body malady and corresponding trip to injured reserve. Looking at the score, it may surprise you that the Golden Knights only converted on one of five power-play opportunities, but it was Marchessault who delivered the primary assist on Erik Haula's man-advantage tally, and he'd previously converted a goal of his own at even strength in that second stanza. Vegas is now 8-1-0 on the season, and its players should be taken seriously both in the fantasy realm and "real life," as the chemistry is undeniable.
