Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Iffy against Pittsburgh
Marchessault (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Penguins.
Marchessault has missed Vegas' last two games with a lower-body injury, but he was on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate, which was the first sign that he might be an option against Pittsburgh. If he's able to go, the 29-year-old will slot into his usual role skating on the Golden Knights' top line and first power-play unit.
