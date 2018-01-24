Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Keeps delivering for Vegas
Marchessault went plus-2 with a pair of secondary assists in Tuesday's 6-3 home win over the Blue Jackets.
With 17 goals and 29 helpers through 44 games, Marchessault is well on his way to establishing a new career high in points. It seems that he's out to prove that an expansion team can make the playoffs, and he's also benefited from continued work with coach Gerard Gallant and assistant bench boss Mike Kelly, who were both property of the Panthers when Marchessault burst onto the scene with 51 points last season.
