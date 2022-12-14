Marchessault scored two power-play goals in Vegas' 6-5 win against the Jets on Tuesday.

Marchessault's goals came in the third period, and the second marker put Vegas up 5-4. He's been on a tear lately, providing six goals in his last six games. That's pushed him up to 14 goals and 24 points in 31 contests this season. Marchessault's current goal scoring pace is clearly not sustainable, but at the moment, the 31-year-old is one of the hottest forwards in the league.