Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Keys comeback with two assists

Marchessault earned two helpers in the second period of a 6-5 shootout win over the Panthers.

This game went back and forth, but Marchessault made his mark by lending a hand on goals by winger Reilly Smith and defenseman Jon Merrill. He tallied six shots on goal in the contest. Marchessault has taken a step back from the near point-per-game pace he was on last year, with 44 points in 65 contests this season. He does get first-unit power-play time, where 14 of his points have come, and his 237 shots this year rank him ninth in the league.