Marchessault scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Marchessault earned all three points in a four-goal first period for the Golden Knights. This was his first multi-point effort since March 12, but he logged three goals and two assists over the nine games in between. For the season, the 33-year-old winger is at 41 goals, 66 points, 248 shots on net, 96 hits and a plus-4 rating through 75 appearances.