Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Leads outburst with two tallies
Marchessault scored twice, including the game-winning goal, in a 6-3 win over the Oilers on Sunday.
Marchessault also added three shots on goal. He's at 22 goals and 49 points in 72 appearances this season, which is far lower than the 75 he posted last year. He's been solid with two goals and three helpers in seven March games.
