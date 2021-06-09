Marchessault scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory over Colorado in Game 5.

Marchessault tapped in a backdoor feed from William Karlsson to tie the game at 2-2 just over four minutes into the third period. It was the fifth goal in the last three contests for Marchessault, who had found the back of the net just once in his first nine playoff games. He has landed on the scoresheet in every game of the series, totaling seven points with 16 shots on goal.