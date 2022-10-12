Marchessault scored a goal on seven shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Marchessault got the Golden Knights on the board early in the second period. The 31-year-old winger had the second-best scoring total of his career in 2021-22, with 30 goals and 36 assists in 76 contests. Even if he can't replicate those point totals, he's a high-volume shooter with a physical edge who should provide solid category coverage in fantasy.