Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Lights lamp twice in preseason win
Marchessault scored twice in Sunday's 7-2 preseason home win over the Coyotes.
The wily forward opened the scoring with a first-period marker and converted again in the second frame. Both of Marchessault's goals took place during 5-on-5 play, but it's worth noting that 16 of his 75 points from Vegas' magical inaugural campaign were collected on the power play. Health permitting, there's no reason why he can't average a point per game this season.
