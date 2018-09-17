Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Lights lamp twice in preseason win

Marchessault scored twice in Sunday's 7-2 preseason home win over the Coyotes.

The wily forward opened the scoring with a first-period marker and converted again in the second frame. Both of Marchessault's goals took place during 5-on-5 play, but it's worth noting that 16 of his 75 points from Vegas' magical inaugural campaign were collected on the power play. Health permitting, there's no reason why he can't average a point per game this season.