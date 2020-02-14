Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Lights lamp twice on power play

Marchessault scored a pair of power-play goals in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Blues.

Marchessault took a whopping 11 shots on net in the contest, with the final one serving as the game-winner in overtime. He's now up to 20 goals and 40 points to go with 193 shots, 87 hits and a minus-2 rating in 54 contests this year. This was an example of Marchessault at his best -- don't let the down year distract from what the 29-year-old can do.