Marchessault produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Marchessault avoided a three-game point drought by helping out on a Mark Stone tally in the third period. Entering Wednesday, Marchessault had gone multiple games without a point for just the second time this year. The 31-year-old winger is up to 14 goals, 13 assists, 12 power-play points, 121 shots, 42 hits and a minus-2 rating through 35 outings.