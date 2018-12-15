Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Makes impact against Devils
Marchessault picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.
While the 27-year-old has cooled down a bit after his hot start to the season, he's remained a steady contributor for the Knights, scoring two goals and seven points over his last 10 games. His strong chemistry with William Karlsson -- both his helpers came on goals by the center -- should ensure that Marchessault keeps finding the scoresheet, even if he isn't matching last year's 75-point pace.
