Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Making unexpected return to lineup Saturday

Marchessault (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's regular-season finale against the Flames, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Marchessault's return to the lineup was signaled by Brandon Pirri's demotion Friday, though he was originally expected to sit through the weekend. He should immediately retake his spot among the top six and on the first power-play unit after missing two games due to injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories